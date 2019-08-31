Seneca starts fast but falls to Springfield Catholic, 41-26

SENECA, MO. – It was a great start for the Seneca Indians tonight jumping out to any early 13-0 lead over Springfield Catholic, before the Fighting Irish battled back to win 41-26.

By halftime the score was only 20-13, but the Indians still had control; however, the Irish would tie it up in the 3rd at 20 all.

Seneca would take back the lead 26-20 late in the third quarter, but the Fighting Irish answered and took a 27-26 lead before the quarter would come to an end.

Springfield Catholic would add two more scores in the 4th to put the game out of reach.

Seneca returns to action next week as they go on the road to Reeds Spring.