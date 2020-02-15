Sarcoxie Knocks Off Pierce City

SARCOXIE, Mo– A big third quarter run for Sarcoxie Boys Basketball made the difference as it defeated Pierce City 55-42 on Friday.

The win plus Lockwood’s loss to Miller ties the Bears with the Tigers for first in the Southwest Conference standings.

The teams traded runs in the first half. Leading 14-9 after one, Sarcoxie went on a 9-4 run to take a ten point advantage in the second quarter. Pierce City ended the half strong to cut the Sarcoxie lead to six at the break.

The game got away from the Eagles though in the third as they were outscored by the Bears 19-11 and trailed 44-30 after the frame. Sarcoxie led by as many as 18 in the third period and Pierce City couldn’t recover.

Sarcoxie is now 18-5 on the season and 5-1 in conference while Pierce City falls to 18-6 and 4-2 in Southwest conference play. Both teams next play on Tuesday evening with the Bears hitting the road to Diamond and the Eagles heading back home to face Marionville.