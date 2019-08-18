Sarcoxie Football Hopes to Take its Next Leap in 2019

SARCOXIE, MO — The Sarcoxie Bears Football team looks to improve upon a strong effort in 2018.

Sarcoxie went 7-4 in their first year in class two. It was the third straight season with at least six victories for the bears.

This year’s edition of Sarcoxie has a lot of experience. 12 seniors return including quarterback haydon kisling. He had more than 1300 total yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.

Russell Ellis’s team expects to be stout defensively with All-Southwest first team lineman Nate Baldwin and leading tackler Kendrick Bass back in the fold at linebacker.

The team is confident they’ll have good fortune in 2019.

“Man I’m sure hoping,” said Coach Ellis. “I’m hoping these kids fill the void, and the coaches are going to put the kids in position to be successful, and I hope they are ready to take that next step, and I think they will. Honestly, I do.”

“I mean this is a really special year, I feel like,” Bass said. “I haven’t felt like this since we went nine and two. We have a lot of talent out there. We are ready for it.”

Kisling said, “We’ve been so close, and now we finally know what it takes to take that step. Like we’ve been there so we know what it’s going to take, and I feel like we will take that step this year.”

Sarcoxie opens the 2019 season at Houston on August 30th.