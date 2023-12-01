MT. VERNON, MO – Mt. Vernon track and cross country star Rylee Simons signed with Missouri Southern State University in front of friends and family Friday morning.

Simons said she choose MSSU not only for their program, but also their academics. Alongside her parents, Simons described becoming a college athlete as a dream come true.

“This is all amazing,” Simons said.

“I started running my freshman year of high school, and I had always dreamed of being a college athlete, so today is really special.”

Simons spoke highly of Missouri Southern’s pre-med program, in hopes to one day become a doctor.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, and MSSU will give me the tools to do that,” Simons said.