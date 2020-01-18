Riverton Rams remember their number one sports fan, Pat Patterson

RIVERTON, Kan. — Riverton community’s number one sports fan Pat Patterson passed away last month. As the Rams faced the Galena Bulldogs tonight, the community came out to remember him with pictures, t-shirts, and, of course, popcorn.

Roy Patterson, Pat as he was known by the Riverton community, had a passion for sports and an affinity for the Rams. To put it simply, he was a super fan of all things Rams. And not just what took place on the field, but the lives he impacted off it as well.

“Pat was a pillar of our community and he’s left a legacy that probably no one will match,” Riverton High School’s booster club president Judy Adams said. “His disability became an ability to make everyone in our community, as well as a hundred miles away, love him.”

“He never forgot anyone; he never forgot a face; he never forgot a name. And one of the sayings that he was famous for was, ‘I pray for you.’ And so, there’s no doubt in my mind that Pat always prayed for everyone he told that he would.”

That saying printed across t-shirts is just one part of remembering Pat’s legacy. The other is a scholarship fund for Riverton students in his name.

“He loved being the number one fan,” Adams said. “He knew every kid’s name that went through Riverton schools.”

Pat never missed a home game. From running out with the football team on the football field to leading the charge onto the basketball court, Pat cherished it all.

But no matter the sport, if it included popcorn, Pat was there.

“I’m sure he’s in heaven right now,” Adams said. “Just number one.”