QB battle begins 2019 season for Seneca

The Seneca Indians finished the 2018 season with a 5-6 record, which was a fall off from their 9-2 finish just the season prior.

Now entering the 2019 season, the Indians will have a quarterback battle to replace Gavin Clouse. Levi Ketchum and Lance Stephens are both working to try and earn that starting role before the Indians face Springfield Catholic in Week 1.

The Indians will have some big returns this season in Trey Wilson and Monty Mailes. Wilson has been a workhorse in the Indians backfield for two seasons while Mailes has been able to showcase his athleticism in the backfield and as a receiver.