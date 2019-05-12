Pittsburg State Sweeps Saturday to Advance to Semifinals

Pittsburg State owned the nightcap at Al Ortolani Field on Saturday, coming from behind late to defeat Missouri Western 5-4 then upsetting Central Oklahoma 2-1 in game two.

Pittsburg native, Dante Richardson was the hero of the night for PSU as he got the complete game win, totaling 141 pitches, yes you read that right, 141. Richardson earned 12 strikeouts and allowed just five hits in the win.

The Gorillas and Bronchos will meet back up tomorrow afternoon, winner advances to the championship of this double elimination conference tournament.