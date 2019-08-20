Pittsburg Purple Dragons get football season underway

PITTSBURG, KS — After losing to Bishop Miege in the second round of the playoffs last year, the Pittsburg Purple Dragons are going to look a bit different for the 2019 season.

The Purple Dragons wasted no time getting after it in the hot sun today to find the shape of their team. On offense, it’s a three-way battle at quarterback between Brody Arck, Ethan Light and Cooper Hayden. Head coach Tom Nickelson said they are all doing well in competing for the spot.

Despite losing a lot of players from last season, Pittsburg also returns some talented linemen in Sam Herring, Aaron Woods and Shay Mahnken. Now it’s about the rest of the team following suit behind those guys.

“When they’re consistent and execute what they’re supposed to it gives your team a chance,” Nickelson said in regards to some of his skill players. “And that’s what we’re going to rely heavy on this year is our offensive and defensive lines. In particular, we return several defensive linemen that were really good for us last year. So, we’re going to lean on them heavy.”

As far as the quarterback situation is concerned, fellow defensive player Ethan Weidert says he is confident in whoever comes out on top. He thinks it’ll be a good battle, but one that’ll make the team better.

“There’s nobody else out there that I could pick besides the three we have out there battling for it,” Weidert said. “We have some people coming up that I didn’t think would be contending … We’re going to have a good quarterback when it’s all done.”