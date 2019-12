Webb City's Treghan Parker is coming to a state title game near you.

Parker was an absolute menace in the Cardinals 35-0 shutout win over Ladue (12-2) in the Class 4 semifinals. It marked the first time Ladue was shut out since the 2017 state title game when the Rams were blanked by none other than the Cardinals. Webb City (13-1) avenged its loss a season ago to the same team in the same round after Ladue quarterback Henry McIntosh threw four interceptions. One landed in the hands of Terrell Kabala while Parker intercepted three.