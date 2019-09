The Pittsburg Little League left this morning on their way to the Midwest Regional in Westfield, Indiana.

Dan Wilkes father of Blake Wilkes on said via text, “the team will stop at Busch Stadium today to watch the Cardinals-Cubs game on the way.”

Pittsburg will face off with the team from North Dakota on Saturday, August 3rd at 6 PM.

Webb City will also be in action on Saturday when they represent Missouri against Iowa at 3 PM.