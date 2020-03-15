Parsons’ Lyons Commits to Kansas City Kansas CC Men’s Basketball

PARSONS, Ks — Parsons Boys Basketball Senior Ezekiel Lyons has committed to the Kansas City Kansas CC Men’s Basketball program.

Lyons made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening.

“…I am 100% committed to the Kansas City Kansas CC & will be becoming a Blue Devil,” Lyons said in the tweet. “Coach Burgett & Coach Morningstar, I can’t wait to get to work & play for you guys.”

Lyons helped the Vikings to a 21-2 record this season, an SEK League Championship, and a Sub-State title. He was named to the All-SEK Boys First Team for his play this season.