CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- After taking down the hosts, the Carl Junction Bulldogs, in the semifinals the Webb City Cardinals faced off against the Carthage Tigers in the championship game of the CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament. Not only did the Cardinals sweep through the Bulldogs in two straight sets, but Webb City also took two sets against the Tigers to win the tournament.

Anna Swearengen was named CJ Classic All-Tournament Team with Maddy Peeples notching the MVP award.