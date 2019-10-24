Nevada softball comes from behind, advances to state quarterfinals with 7-6 win

NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada softball team has advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 7-6 win over Oak Grove.

The Panthers took an early 3-0 lead off a three run home run. The Tigers had a chance to score in their half of the first, but left the bases loaded.

Oak Grove added three more runs in the second inning.

Nevada added 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a three run home run of their own to pull within one, but the Tigers still trailed going into the bottom half of the seventh inning.

With two outs, Bailey Ast hit a two RBI single to give the Tigers the walkoff win.

Nevada will play Savannah on the road in the state quarterfinal game Saturday. A time has yet to be determined.