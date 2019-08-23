Nevada replacing line, shuffling players in 2019

NEVADA, Mo. — Now in his third year of his second stint as head coach of the Nevada football team, Wes Beachler has taken on the task of turning around a team that went 1-9 last season.

Much of the team’s focus in the early going has been in replacing members of the offensive and defensive line lost to graduation.

That’s not the only shuffling going on though. Matt Thorp, who started at quarterback for the Tigers in 6 of 10 games last year, has been moved to fullback.

Junior Dylan Beachler will now run the Tigers offense at quarterback. Former tight end Noah Beshore has even been playing at the wingback position.

The Tigers aren’t new to shifting players around however. It was a necessity for the team last year when they dealt with a number of injuries.

“Those things happen sometimes in high school you know,” Beachler said “You have injuries. Sometimes you have two injuries in a day or in a game and you’ve got to shuffle kids around. But our kids understand that we’re going to do what’s best for Nevada football and they’re buying into that as well so kids are willing to jump around. They’re willing to learn two positions so they can be a backup somewhere and we really appreciate them doing that.”

Beachler said a number of sophomores and juniors could start this season, and for the first time in his career, he said freshmen may take varsity reps as well.

Junior linebacker Jace Lee knows the younger players will need to learn quickly in order for Nevada to be successful this season.

“We had a lot of experience with those seniors but the juniors, they’re going to have to learn just as quick because our first game is coming up and with them lacking experience they’re going to have to make up for it,” Lee said.

Nevada opens their season on August 30 at home against Reeds Spring.