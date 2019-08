The Nevada Tigers lost to the William Chrisman Bears, 72-49, in the opening round of the Kaminsky Classic from Joplin High School.

Dawson Heri of William Chrisman led all scorers with 19 points. Nevada’s Logan Applegate had 17 points in the loss for the Tigers.

Nevada falls to the consolation bracket and will face St. Louis Christian at 3PM on Friday, January 4th.