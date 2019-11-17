Neosho Wildcats advance to Final Four in soccer

NEOSHO, Mo. — Three games separated the Neosho Wildcats from state and Helias Catholic was the next opponent standing in their way. The Wildcats pushed a step closer after coming back to defeat the Crusaders 4-2.

Carlos Estrada collected a hat trick as Neosho claimed its first quarterfinal victory in program history. It also matches the wrestling and baseball teams as the sports making the Final Four for state in school history. On top of that, the girls cross country team won two state titles in 1983 and 1984, and baseball made it to the Final Four in 1981.