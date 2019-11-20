Neosho soccer prepares for first ever state semifinal game

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats will play in the state soccer semifinals for the first time in program history.

They had to earn their way to this point, defeating rival Webb City for their third straight district title, and completing a come from behind victory over Helias Catholic in the state quarterfinals.

It’s been a fun ride for a team that doesn’t plan to stop at just the semifinals.

“One of the best parts about this is that we get to spend a little extra time together, and that’s really what we should feel fortunate about, spending a few more days in practice, which is something we love to do,” Head coach James Carter said.

His players agreed, and are ready to try and make more history.

“It’s really exciting especially because this is the first time in program history we have done this,” senior Yahir Ruiz said. “Hopefully we can win and go all the way, and we’ve gone this far. I mean, we’ve got nothing left to lose.”

“I believe in us that we can do it. I know that we are making history right now it’s our first time in state (semifinals),” junior Carlos Hernandez added. “I’m very confident in our team that we can make it further.”

The Wildcats will face Platte County Friday in Fenton, with the game set to kickoff at 1 pm.