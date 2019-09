NEOSHO, MO — Neosho claimed its first win on the season, taking down the Branson Pirates 21-14.

Quarterback Gage Kelly converted an opening touchdown in the first quarter for the Wildcats as Neosho took an early 7-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, Neosho added on with another touchdown.

Branson responded and came back from a 14-point deficit to tie the game at halftime. In the end, the Wildcats prevailed and protected home field.