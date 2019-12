NEOSHO, Mo. -- First game, first win. Brace yourselves for a lot of converted 3-pointers.

Neosho girls basketball team delivered a huge 56-32 win over the Lafayette Fighting Irish in the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic. The Wildcats were led by Olivia Hixson and Brylee King, who combined for a total of 33 points, and knocked in nine of Neosho's 10 3-pointers.