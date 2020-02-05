Closings
National Signing Day: Local Athletes Officially Commit to Schools

The bad weather in the area hasn’t stopped local football players from making their college choices official. Keep up with this page for updates as the NLI signings are announced.

Webb City

Kade Hicks, S – Pitt State

Gavin Surber LB – Pitt State

Trent Thompson, DL – Pitt State

Ethan Ott, OL – William Penn

Carthage

Alex Martini, TE – Central Missouri

Oscar Campa, DL – Missouri Western

Joplin

Garrett Landis, K – Missouri Southern

James Boyd, DE – Missouri Southern

Isaiah Davis (Early Signing), RB – South Dakota State

Blake Tash, QB – Evangel

Carl Junction

Reese Vogel, K/P – Pitt State

Micah Lieberman – Southwestern College

Neosho

Sam Cook – Western Illinois

Bret Camerer – William Penn

Mt. Vernon

Zach Jones, QB – Southwest Baptist

Cale Miller, LB – Central Missouri

Cassville

Bowen Preddy, RB – Evangel

DJ White, WR – Evangel

Seneca

Levi Ketchum, LB – Central Methodist

Pierce City

Colten O’Hara – Central Methodist

Aurora

Clayton Cordova, OL – Missouri Southern

Monett

Junior Villa – Ottawa

Wesley Merriman – Northwest Missouri State

Pittsburg

Aaron Woods, DE – Butler Community

Galena

Nick Sarwinski, RB – Pitt State

Chanute

Ty Bowman – Kansas State

Girard

Durbie McReynolds – Fort Scott Community 

St. Paul

Adam Albertini, RB – Pitt State

Easton Dent – Fort Scott Community

Humboldt

Conor Haviland, RB – Pitt State

Joshua Hull, OL – Emporia State

Miami

Jackson Satterwhite, OL – Kansas

Quapaw

Tanner Daniels, DL – NEO A&M

Jay

Kobe Sixkiller, OL/DL – NEO A&M

