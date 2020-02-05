National Signing Day: Local Athletes Officially Commit to Schools

The bad weather in the area hasn’t stopped local football players from making their college choices official. Keep up with this page for updates as the NLI signings are announced.
Webb City
Kade Hicks, S – Pitt State
Gavin Surber LB – Pitt State
Trent Thompson, DL – Pitt State
Ethan Ott, OL – William Penn
Carthage
Alex Martini, TE – Central Missouri
Oscar Campa, DL – Missouri Western
Joplin
Garrett Landis, K – Missouri Southern
James Boyd, DE – Missouri Southern
Isaiah Davis (Early Signing), RB – South Dakota State
Blake Tash, QB – Evangel
Carl Junction
Reese Vogel, K/P – Pitt State
Micah Lieberman – Southwestern College
Neosho
Sam Cook – Western Illinois
Bret Camerer – William Penn
Mt. Vernon
Zach Jones, QB – Southwest Baptist
Cale Miller, LB – Central Missouri
Cassville
Bowen Preddy, RB – Evangel
DJ White, WR – Evangel
Seneca
Levi Ketchum, LB – Central Methodist
Pierce City
Colten O’Hara – Central Methodist
Aurora
Clayton Cordova, OL – Missouri Southern
Monett
Junior Villa – Ottawa
Wesley Merriman – Northwest Missouri State
Pittsburg
Aaron Woods, DE – Butler Community
Galena
Nick Sarwinski, RB – Pitt State
Chanute
Ty Bowman – Kansas State
Girard
Durbie McReynolds – Fort Scott Community
St. Paul
Adam Albertini, RB – Pitt State
Easton Dent – Fort Scott Community
Humboldt
Conor Haviland, RB – Pitt State
Joshua Hull, OL – Emporia State
Miami
Jackson Satterwhite, OL – Kansas
Quapaw
Tanner Daniels, DL – NEO A&M
Jay
Kobe Sixkiller, OL/DL – NEO A&M