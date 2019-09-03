Mueller runs away with first Top Performer of 2019

Tyler Mueller rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Carthage Tigers shut out Nixa, 35-0 in their season opener.

Entering his Senior season Mueller is one of the top running backs in the area and proved why on Friday Night with one of his runs being over 60 yards.

Carthage will return to action on Friday at home against Carl Junction.

Week 1 Top Finalists:

1.) Tyler Mueller – Carthage

2.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

3.) Bowen Preddy – Cassville

4.) Zach Jones – Mt. Vernon

5.) Talon Flenniken – Jasper

