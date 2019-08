The Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers defeat the Seneca Lady Indians 61-33 in the first Big 8 Crossover.

Mt. Vernon was the #2 seed in the Big 8 East with Seneca as the #2 seed in the West.

The Lady Mountaineers (21-4) received 16 points apiece from Cameron Call and Caitlin Hicks in the victory.

Up next for Mt. Vernon will be a trip to McDonald County to face the Lady Mustangs on Thursday (2/14), before starting district play on Monday (2/18).