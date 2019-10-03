MSSU’s Lawson will move to backup QB after Kelly injury

JOPLIN, Mo. — You never want to see a player miss time with injury, and if you’re a Missouri Southern fan, you definitely don’t want to see your team’s leading receiver moved to backup quarterback in order to fill in for a player missing time with an injury.

That’s exactly what has happened to the Lions. Head coach Jeff Sims said Wednesday that backup quarterback Sean Kelly will miss three to five weeks of action with a leg injury, which means Dwayne Lawson will move into the backup role for Saturday’s game with Central Missouri this Saturday.

Lawson’s 465 total receiving yards and 3 touchdowns lead the team.

It might be a blow to the Lions offense, but Sims believes it’s the best option for the team.

“So now we move Dwayne back to quarterback and get him some reps, because what happens if Jake (Jacob Park) goes down? Where do we go then? We have two freshmen, and they haven’t taken a snap and the plan is for them not to take a snap because I don’t want to ruin their years,” Sims said. “They’re not ready. So you work Dwayne there. That’s the part of coaching, that’s my job really is we’ve got to find the balance of what’s best and things like that. I will tell you, for Missouri Southern fans, that I don’t think that when Dwayne Lawson is in our level of quarterback play will go down. The thing that will go down is he (Park) doesn’t have a Dwyane Lawson to throw to.”

The Lions will face 17th ranked Central Missouri at home Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.