MSSU looks to have more balanced offense moving forward

JOPLIN, Mo. — In last week’s loss to Northwest Missouri State, the Missouri Southern Lions relied almost exclusively on the passing game in the second half.

When the game was done, quarterback Jacob Park had thrown 66 pass attempts, connecting on 29 of them for 442 yards. Park is the first Lion to throw for over 400 yards since 2008.

Head coach Jeff Sims said the offense will still rely some on the passing game, but that he’d like to see a bit more of a balance as the season goes on.

“I think we want to be a little more balanced, but I think our strength is in the passing game with the talent that we have with whoever is playing quarterback and with the multiple receivers that we have,” Sims said. “Also it lends to what our offensive line does better. So I don’t know if were going to be a 66 pass per game team, but at the end of the day if there’s a hundred plays, we might be, you know 65 percent pass and 35 runs.”

Missouri Southern will travel to Ft. Hays State Saturday to take on the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.