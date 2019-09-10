Monett wins double overtime thriller against Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A dull first half led to a exhilarating second half that saw three penalties, which led to an eventual 3-2 double overtime victory for the Monett Cubs over the Carl Junction Bulldogs.

There were moments in the first half where chances created by the Cubs could have pulled them ahead. But the score read double zeroes at halftime.

Both teams saved their best for last. To kick start the second half, the first penalty was given following a handball by a Bulldog defender. Loger Rodriquez stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net. Cubs went up 1-0.

Shortly thereafter, the Bulldogs earned a penalty of their own and brought the game level. About midway through the later portion of the game, Carl Junction converted another penalty to take a 2-1 lead.

Monett pushed numbers forward and the opportunity to equalize presented itself to Jony Perez who smashed the ball home. Cubs tied the game 2-2 with only a few minutes remaining in the half to send it to overtime.

The game was scoreless in the first overtime and in the second, Rodriquez collected another goal to win the game for the Cubs. Monett heads to Nixa to face the Eagles next on Thursday.