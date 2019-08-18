Monett Cubs’ seniors look to capture another state championship

MONETT, MO — Fifteen starters return from last years 4-6 team, including senior quarterback Karter Brink, who passed for 832 yards. Running back Jaime Guinn also returns, who rushed for 800 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 72 carries.

Lucky for Brink and the rest of the offense, the strength of this team lies in the trenches with six starters returning on that front.

What’s also interesting about this current senior class is that when they were freshmen they won the state championship in 2016. Those same seniors look to end how they came in.

Head coach Derrek Uhl looks to his seniors to step up and lead the way.

“They saw the seniors and how hard they worked and what they went through,” Uhl said. “It’s their senior year [now] and they want to leave a mark on this program.”

Brink mentioned how the seniors impacted his freshman year and the level of confidence that has trickled down to his own senior class.

“Being seniors we kind of feel more confident in ourselves and I feel like we’ll have a pretty good season in all,” Brink said.