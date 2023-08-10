JOPLIN, MO – “One percent” are two words often heard uttered in Fred G. Hughes stadium on a hot summer day. The theme traces back many years, and for defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao, it means pushing forward a little more every day.

“The one percent more you bring every day within practice can definitely make a difference on the field,” Fetuao said.

“It can also really separate you from your opponent as well.”

Head coach Atiba Bradley echoed Fetuao’s comments. When discussing improving on last season’s 4-7 record, he said small changes can make a big difference.

“There really isn’t a huge difference between 7-4 and 4-7,” Bradley said.

“It’s just the ball bouncing your way and making one play here and there.”

Bradley will rely on his defense in many key situations. The defensive line remains a strong unit with Fetuao at the helm, but elsewhere there will be some new faces.

Linebacker Zach Bergmann said the main focus for the corps is to build more depth.

“Our goal as leaders on the defense is to teach the younger guys,” said Bergmann. “With that teaching, we can build our defensive depth as a whole.”

Offensively, the Lions will have a strong group of young receivers. A major returning threat for Missouri Southern will be star receiver and return specialist Jaedon Stoshak. Stoshak said special teams is an integral part of the conversation.

“We need to be top three in the in the conference,” Stoshak said.

“We don’t take special teams lightly, and we have meetings on them daily.”

Stoshak will return as the division two statistical champion last season for his 19.2 punt return yard average. Coach Bradley said every position is equally critical this season.

“Everybody is integral to the success of this puzzle. We feel like we have all the pieces now, and it’s a matter of just putting them in all the right places to make a beautiful picture,” Bradley said.

The Lions will open up their season against Northwest Missouri on August 31st.