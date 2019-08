MIAMI, OK — The Miami Wardogs defeated the Claremore Sequoyah Eagles 38-7 at home to begin its season.

Senior quarterback Gavin Payton put Miami ahead in the first quarter thanks to a short run. Later in the second quarter, the Wardogs forced a fumble that allowed Payton to return under center and garner another touchdown.

Miami extended its lead after a halftime score of 17-0 and finished on top.