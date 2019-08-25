Miami Football Yearns for Breakthrough in 2019

MIAMI, OK — Confidence is high for the Miami High School Football team as it enters the 2019 season.

13 seniors return for the Wardogs. That includes quarterback Gavin Payton, who enters his third season under center.

Miami is also getting a couple of key players back from injury. Lineman Jackson Satterwhite is a division one prospect, and should add some strength in the trenches, and linebacker Tanner Maple is expected to play a big role on defense.

Miami hasn’t had a winning season since 2005, but with its experience and health, the team is confident it can have a big 2019.

“We feel like now we have chemistry with the kids because we bring everybody back for the most part,” said second-year Head Coach Zach Gardner. “The kids understand the expectations now, and are held more accountable, and now the accountability to starting to come among their peers. So that is going to help tremendously.”

“I think we’re ready, about as ready as we can get,” Maple said. “I’m pretty confident that we’re going to be really good this year. We got a lot of seniors coming back, and I think we’re going to kick butt.”

Gavin Payton said, “(There’s) A lot more energy, positivity. Everybody is working harder. It’s just coming together a lot better.”

Miami begins its season on August 30th against Sequoyah.