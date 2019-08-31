McDonald County falls in season opener against Marshfield Blue Jays

McDONALD COUNTY, MO — The McDonald County Mustangs fell in its season opener at home 31-14 against the Marshfield Blue Jays, playing on a brand new turf field for the first time.

Brennan Espy back in the pocket for Marshfield and connected with tight end Landon Wilson for the score to put the Blue Jays up early. The Mustangs stepped up with a blocked extra point attempt and allowed the Blue Jays a lone touchdown on that drive.

The Mustang faithful were looking for their team to strike back and get back in this one. McDonald County delivered with quarterback Cole Martin tricking the camera out with a hand-off to Jack Teague for the score. Mustangs converted their extra point.

Up until a fumble recovery and an eventual score from the Blue Jays, the Mustangs remained alive and headed into the locker room with a scoreline of 12-7.

In the end, McDonald County came up short in this one against Marshfield. The Mustangs head to Logan-Rogersville for their second game of the season next week.