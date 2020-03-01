McAuley Catholic Girls Win First District Title in 13 years

LIBERAL, Mo — McAuley Catholic Girls Basketball defeated Dadeville tonight to earn their first district title since 2007.
The Lady Warriors advance to the Missouri Class 1 sectional round, and will face Montrose at Nevada High School on Tuesday evening.
PIERCE CITY BOYS WIN THRILLER IN CLASS 3
Pierce City and Mount Vernon went toe-to-toe for four overtimes in the Class 3, District 12 championship in Aurora. Pierce City, who came in as the sixth seed, pulled away for the 77-72 upset over the top seeded Mountaineers. The Eagles advance to the class 3 state sectionals at Willard High School on Wednesday.
GOLDEN CITY ADVANCES
The Golden City boys are on to the Class one sectionals after defeating Liberal for the District five championship.
The Eagles improved their record to 25-2 and are currently on a 17 game winning streak.