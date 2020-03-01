McAuley Catholic Girls Win First District Title in 13 years

LIBERAL, Mo — McAuley Catholic Girls Basketball defeated Dadeville tonight to earn their first district title since 2007.

The McAuley Lady Warriors are DISTRICT CHAMPS for the first time since 2007! SO proud of my team! Fans were the loudest you’ve been all year! We’re not done! See you Tuesday night! @JACS1885 @warriorsports_ @KODESports @KSNLocalSports @koamfox14sports @OzarksOzone @scoreboardguy pic.twitter.com/VVYxc9c5n5 — Coach Howard (@McAuleyAD) March 1, 2020

The Lady Warriors advance to the Missouri Class 1 sectional round, and will face Montrose at Nevada High School on Tuesday evening.

PIERCE CITY BOYS WIN THRILLER IN CLASS 3

Pierce City and Mount Vernon went toe-to-toe for four overtimes in the Class 3, District 12 championship in Aurora. Pierce City, who came in as the sixth seed, pulled away for the 77-72 upset over the top seeded Mountaineers. The Eagles advance to the class 3 state sectionals at Willard High School on Wednesday.

Class 3 District 12 Championship

6) PC 77

1) Mt. Vernon 72

In 4 OT



Kleiboeker 24, Renkoski 20, Garner 14, O’Hara 11, Perry 6, Sagehorn 2 & Kluck 2 for PC.



Eagles move to 23-6. @scoreboardguy @OzarksOzone @MonettTimes @SWCScores @KSNLocalSports — Pierce City Eagle Basketball (@PCEAGLESBBALL) March 1, 2020

GOLDEN CITY ADVANCES

The Golden City boys are on to the Class one sectionals after defeating Liberal for the District five championship.

Eagles improve to 25-2 and are the class 1 district 5 champions after defeating Liberal. Next game will be sectionals on Tuesday in Nevada at 7:39 against rich hill. @JPeakesports @4StateSports1 @J_GlobeSports @SWMOBasketball @OzarksOzone @OzrksSprtsReprt @KODESports — Michael Reeves (@michaelmreeves3) March 1, 2020

The Eagles improved their record to 25-2 and are currently on a 17 game winning streak.