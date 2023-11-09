PITTSBURG, KS – Since the age of four, Marielle Wright set her eyes on a collegiate career in soccer, and on Wednesday it became reality.

In a room filled with friends and family at Pittsburg High School, Wright signed her letter of intent to play at Bemidji State University.

“They have a great program and a family like bond that I was really looking for,” Wright said.

“The location is beautiful, and I absolutely loved the coaches and team.”

While Wright doesn’t play soccer for Pittsburg High School, she said the community supported her journey up in Kansas City where she played with her club team.

“Everyone here is so supportive. My friends and family here are wonderful, and I’m beyond grateful for them,” Wright said.

With several siblings competing in different sports, as well as her father, Pitt State head coach Brian Wright, Marielle’s family is no stranger to athletics.

Wright said her family is responsible for her reaching her full potential.

“They’ve been by my side since day one,” said Wright.

“They’ve pushed me so much, and we’re so excited. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”