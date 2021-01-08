Logan McNeley’s career night propels Nevada to Kaminsky classic third place game

JOPLIN, Mo. — Nevada senior Logan McNeley drained eight of ten three point attempts on his way to a team high 26 points as the Tigers defeated Clever 65-45 during Friday night’s Kaminsky Classic action.

McNeley drained his first five threes in the first quarter, another to start the second quarter before his first miss from behind the 3-point line. He went two of three from deep in the second half and nine of 14 overall from the field.

Senior guard Logan Applewhite added 22 points including four 3-pointers of his own. The Tigers connected on 13 of 24 from behind the arc in the game.

Senior forward Ben Hines added seven points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Nevada will be back in action Saturday in the Kaminsky Classic’s third place game. The Tigers will face William Chrisman, who defeated Carl Junction later in the night. Tip is set for 12:30 pm.