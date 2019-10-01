Lockwood’s Max Schnelle puts on clinic for Week Five’s Top Performer

Week Five of the high school football season saw some impressive quarterback outings across the board. But the most intriguing one of all belonged to Lockwood High School’s Max Schnelle.

Schnelle dominated both through the air and on the ground for five touchdowns. He also returned a punt for another score to earn a total of six touchdowns in the Tigers 54-16 win over Pleasant Hope.

The Tigers play host to Ash Grove on Friday, looking for its fifth win on the season.

Week Five Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Max Schnelle – Lockwood

2.) Drew Patterson – Carl Junction

3.) Zach Jones and Rafe Darter – Mt. Vernon

4.) Blake Tash and Zach Westmoreland – Joplin

5.) Noah Southern – Carl Junction

