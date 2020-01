LIBERAL, Mo. — Boy, that escalated quickly.

Try not to blink watching the highlights because the Liberal Bulldogs offense was rolling. Bulldogs claim the upper hand in the lopsided 81-27 victory over the Colony-Crest Lancers to tip-off the Tony Dubray Classic.

Four Bulldogs found double figures with Colten Slinker leading the way with 19 points. Tyler West (15 pts), Caleb Suschnick (13 pts) and Brandon Overman (12 pts) right behind Slinker in Liberal’s opening round win.