Liberal-Arma 10U Softball Raising Funds for Babe Ruth World Series

After winning the Kansas 10U state championship and placing third in the region tournament, Liberal-Arma’s softball team has earned a berth to the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The opportunity provides more than the chance to compete against the best 8U, 10U and 12U competition in the country, but for some of the young ladies to travel and see an ocean for the first time as well.

As the team practices in preparation for the tournament, they are also working to raise funds that would get them to Florida as not all the members of the 11-girl team can financially make it to the Treasure Coast.

You can donate to the Liberal-Arma 10U team at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/liberalarma-bulldogs-state-champs

“This is such a special group of girls,” began assistant coach, Elizabeth Frieden, “we may not have the flashiest uniforms or the newest equipment but what we have and what they have is simply a love of the game, and huge hearts. You know this opportunity is just you know once in a lifetime kind of thing so, the fact that that was even a possibility was pretty awe inspiring really.”

When asked about what she looks forward to the most in Florida, catcher Josie Burris’ response was simple, “Having fun and trying to win.”.