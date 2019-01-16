Lancers hold off St. Paul to advance

The Southeast Lancers Boys’ Basketball Team saw their lead diminish in the final two minutes of regulation, but they survive the late scare to advance to the 2019 Lancer Classic Semifinal after beating St. Paul, 43-41.

Their match against Parsons has been moved to Thursday with an 8:30 start after a threat of inclement weather has pushed all the games back by one day.

Per Southeast High School Officials the new schedule will be:

Girls’ Games moved from Thursday (1/17) to tomorrow, Wednesday, (1/16) all start times to remain the same.

Boys’ Games moved from Friday (1/18) to Thursday (1/17) all start times to remain the same.

And the Boys’ and Girls’ Championships have been moved back from Saturday (1/19) to Friday (1/18) all start times to remain the same.