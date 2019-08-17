Lamar looks to climb Class 2 mountain again

For seven consecutive seasons, the Lamar Tigers were the kings of Class 2 winning the state championships every season from 2011-2017.

Now for the first time in over half a decade the Tigers are entering a season in an unfamiliar spot after their streak came to an end against Lathrop in the Class 2 semifinals last season.

However, this won’t slow the Tigers down. While they may be inexperienced at linebacker and in the secondary, the Tigers defensive line returns every starter from 2018. Before the season head coach Scott Bailey made it clear to the defensive line that they control the game for this year’s team.

On offense the Tigers will also see the return of Case Tucker and Donte Stahl, both players have experience in the backfield and at the quarterback position.