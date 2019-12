JOPLIN, Mo. — A game that kept you on the edge of your seats to the very end saw the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs win 58-52 over the Blue Valley North Lady Mustangs to claim the Lady Eagle Classic title.

Freshman Destiny Buerge scored a team-high 22 points with Drury commit Katie Scott netting 11 points of her own. Both were named to the All-Tournament team.