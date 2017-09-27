KSHSAA announces classifications for 2018-19 football season

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced the new football classifications for the 2018-19 season.

Several changes that will be seen next season is the removal of Class 4A-II and Class 2-1A. Schools that were in Class 4A-I will now be considered 4A featuring 32 schools. Schools that were once in Class 4A-II were moved to 3A with the 16 largest schools from the previous Class 3A. Finally, schools that were formerly in Class 2-1A will be in 1A.

The new classifications were based on enrollment numbers from September 20, 2017. These numbers are compiled from enrollment of current ninth, tenth, and eleventh grades.

Here are where local teams will now fall in the 2018-19 season:

4A: Altamont-Labette County, Chanute, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, Fort Scott, Independence, Pittsburg

3A: Baxter Springs, Caney Valley, Columbus, Frontenac, Galena, Girard, Iola, Parsons

2A: Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Cherryvale, Erie, Fredonia, Humboldt, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Neodesha, Riverton

1A: St. Mary’s Colgan, Pleasanton, Uniontown

To see full classifications you can visit the KSHSAA website: www.kshsaa.org.