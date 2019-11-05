Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland dazzles for Week Ten’s Top Performer

You could say it was a monumental weekend not only for the Joplin Eagles in their 68-16 route over the Jefferson City Jays, but for wide receiver Zach Westmoreland as well.

Westmoreland went out and had himself a day against the Jays. On top of that, Westmoreland announced his commitment to play ball at Southern Illinois University over the weekend.

He and quarterback Blake Tash were big time in the win, combining for eight catches, 265 yards and four total touchdowns. We all know the monster season running back Isaiah Davis is having after collecting another four touchdowns Friday, but Westmoreland took it to another level.

Joplin welcomes Kirkwood to Junge Field this Friday for the semifinals of the playoffs.

Week Ten Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Zach Westmoreland – Joplin

2.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

3.) Terrell Kabala – Webb City

4.) Blake Tash – Joplin

5.) JD Bishop – Lamar

