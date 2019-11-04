Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland Commits to Southern Illinois Football

JOPLIN, Mo– Joplin Senior Football standout Zach Westmoreland has decided to continue his football career at the Division I college level.

On Sunday, Westmoreland announced on Twitter that he’ll be playing for the Southern Illinois Salukis.

In the tweet, Westmoreland said “I want to thank ALL of my parents and family who raised me to be who I am today. I want to thank all of the coaches for pushing me in everything I do.”

Westmoreland later gave credit to his teammates saying, “I also want to thank all of my teammates for holding me accountable and making me compete all these years to get me to where I am at now.”

The Joplin Senior is coming off a monster performance in the opening round of Districts against Jefferson City. Westmoreland hauled in 265 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in a 68-16 Eagles win on Friday night.