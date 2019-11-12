Joplin’s Isaiah Davis rises up for Week Eleven’s Top Performer

Joplin Eagles running back Isaiah Davis continues to dominant on the ground this season. In the Eagles Class 6 District 3 semifinals match-up against the Kirkwood Pioneers, Davis rushed for 309 yards on 20 carries for a total of six touchdowns to help Joplin deliver a 69-48 win.

A season ago, Davis collected 333 yards and six touchdowns in the district championship game against Kirkwood. In this year’s game to the Pioneers Davis was responsible for the final four scores.

Davis has racked up ten touchdowns in the past two games of the playoffs to bring his season total to 39 touchdowns. Joplin hosts the No. 2 seed Marquette Mustangs on Friday for the district championship game.

Week Eleven Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

2.) Chanse Ford – Pierce City

3.) Blake Tash – Joplin

4.) Kade Hicks – Webb City

5.) Trey Wilson – Seneca

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.