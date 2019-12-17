Joplin’s Isaiah Davis named KODE 12’s High School Football Top Performer of the Year

Believe it or not after fifteen weeks of high school football, it has come to a close. But we have reached the end and it’s time to announce the Top Performer of the Year.

Joplin Eagles Isaiah Davis was selected unanimously as the top player from this past season. The Eagles recorded a 13-1 record and claimed the Central Ozark Conference in their second year being a part of the conference.

The Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year smashed his previous season record of 28 total touchdowns a year ago, amassing 47 touchdowns this season, and helping lead the Eagles to a Class 6 state title game.

Simply put, the South Dakota State commit went off this season.

Top Performer of the Year finalists:

1.) Isaiah Davis (Joplin) – 2,578 all-purpose yards, including 2,283 yards rushed, 47 total touchdowns, 52 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

2.) Zach Westmoreland (Joplin) – 1,761 all-purpose yards, including 1,631 receiving yards, 27 total touchdowns, 44 tackles, seven interceptions (two touchdowns), and one fumble recovery and sack.

3.) Patrick Carlton (Carthage) – 1,329 passing yards, 1,554 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 27 rushing touchdowns.

4.) Terrell Kabala (Webb City) – 110 carries, 1,281 all-purpose yards, and 22 total touchdowns.

T4.) Tyler Mueller (Carthage) – 1,800 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 147 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

5.) Blake Tash (Joplin) – 2,787 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and a 75% completion rate.

Honorable mentions:

Jake Beckmann (Frontenac), Trey Wilson (Seneca), Devrin Weathers (Webb City), Zach Jones (Mt. Vernon), DJ White (Cassville), Bowen Preddy (Cassville) and Karter Brink (Monett).