Joplin’s Isaiah Davis Named Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo — Joplin Football standout Isaiah Davis continues to rack up accolades following a stellar season.

A day after being named MaxPreps Missouri Football Player of the year, The Gatorade Company announced Friday that Davis was named Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year. Davis is the first Joplin High School Football player to receive this honor.

The senior running back and linebacker rushed for 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns on 252 carries this past season as the Joplin Eagles went 13-1, and finished as the Class 6 State runner-up. Davis also caught 19 passes for 220 yards and 2 TD on the season, and made 50 tackles on defense.

This past summer, Davis verbally committed to play football for South Dakota State next year.

The senior football player is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award which will be announced later in December.