Joplin’s Blake Tash earns national pass completion record

JOPLIN, Mo. — Less than one month after setting the Missouri state high school football passing completion record, Joplin senior Blake Tash has now set a national record as well.

The three year starter now holds the National Federation of State High School Associations record for career passing completion percentage (minimum 600 attempts.) The previous mark has of 71.6% had stood for a decade. Tash set a new mark of 73.6%.

Tash’s achievement highlights a senior campaign in which he lead the Eagles to a Class 6 state runner up season.