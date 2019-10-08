Joplin’s Blake Tash drops dimes for Week Six’s Top Performer

Week six of high school football delivered another impressive slate of quarterback outings. But Joplin quarterback Blake Tash was straight money in the Eagles 56-21 win over Neosho. He completed 17-of-21 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Tash also found the end zone once on the ground for a total of five touchdowns on the day. Not to mention three of those touchdown passes landed in the hands of wide receiver Zach Westmoreland.

The Eagles are currently ranked No. 4 in Class 6, according to the latest Missouri Media prep football rankings, and head to Ozark this week looking for their seventh straight win on the season.

Week Six Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Blake Tash – Joplin

2.) Zach Westmoreland – Joplin

3.) Cooper Hayden – Pittsburg

4.) Patrick Cassidy – Columbus

5.) Zach Jones – Mt. Vernon

