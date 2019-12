NEOSHO, Mo. -- Lots of boards, lots of layups, lots of points.

The East Newton Patriots climbed to a 66-56 win over the Sapulpa Chieftains in the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic. Kyson Lahman led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kelton Sorrell and Lucas Kimbrough right behind him, adding 14 points each in the win.