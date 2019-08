JOPLIN, MO — The Joplin Eagles took a comfortable 36-13 win over the Willard Tigers, doing so on a brand new turf field at home.

Isaiah Davis, the South Dakota State commit, had a nice stop for a three-and-out that ultimately led to a Zack Westmoreland touchdown off a punt return. Davis came up later in the second quarter off a direct snap that resulted in a touchdown.

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead at halftime and finished with a win. Joplin awaits a Webb City match-up next week.