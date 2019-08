The Joplin Miners 16U baseball team won both of their pool play games to start the 4 States Border War Tournament.

The Miners started the day with a 9-0 victory over the NE Prospects.

They would end day one with a 7-4 victory over Perfect Timing 15 Gray, 7-4.

Up Next, the 16U Miners will play two more games tomorrow. They start their day against the KC Titans at 9 AM from Joplin High School. Their second game will be at 1:30 PM against the Webb City 16U team at Jaycee Park.